ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Shares of ONTF stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,217. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $742.06 million and a PE ratio of -86.67.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,303,000 after buying an additional 23,495 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ON24 by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in ON24 by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

