ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives $66.67 Average PT from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZIM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,658,000 after acquiring an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 552,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after buying an additional 344,388 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,095,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $69.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,633,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,438,602. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

