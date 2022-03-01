Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 417 ($5.60).

BRW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.37) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.77) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.64) to GBX 400 ($5.37) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.77) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

In related news, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.03), for a total value of £62,565 ($83,946.06). Also, insider Joanna Hall bought 1,435 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 346 ($4.64) per share, with a total value of £4,965.10 ($6,661.88). In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,154.

LON:BRW traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 295.50 ($3.96). 696,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,464. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25. Brewin Dolphin has a 1 year low of GBX 280.50 ($3.76) and a 1 year high of GBX 412 ($5.53). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 334.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 361.01. The company has a market cap of £897.52 million and a PE ratio of 16.15.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

