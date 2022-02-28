Carbon (CRBN) Price Up 12.4% Over Last Week

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 21.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and $114,180.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Carbon coin can currently be bought for $0.0675 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.75 or 0.06759189 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,084.21 or 0.99944877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00046522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049765 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,812,436 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io

