StaFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.07 Million (FIS)

StaFi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One StaFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001455 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, StaFi has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. StaFi has a market capitalization of $37.92 million and $6.07 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StaFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.20 or 0.00202275 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001022 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.57 or 0.00346972 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00058088 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

FIS uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi . The official website for StaFi is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for StaFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StaFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.