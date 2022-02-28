StockNews.com Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Hold

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NYSE:KNX traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,051,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,012. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day moving average of $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 12.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $108,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $3,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,370 shares of company stock valued at $5,454,741 over the last three months. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,272,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,148,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $374,659,000 after acquiring an additional 95,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,764,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,586,000 after acquiring an additional 713,283 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,561,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,376,000 after acquiring an additional 757,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

