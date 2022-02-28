ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

ABB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ABB from CHF 31 to CHF 32 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on ABB in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.12.

Get ABB alerts:

NYSE ABB traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,584,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,038. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.63. The firm has a market cap of $69.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ABB will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABB. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ABB by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 9.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.