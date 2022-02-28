StockNews.com Upgrades Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to “Hold”

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIX. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

NYSE EIX traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.42. 2,842,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,309,878. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.14 and a 12 month high of $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.83.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Edison International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Edison International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 44,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Edison International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

