Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $17.54. 3,583,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,548. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.37. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,487 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter worth about $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after acquiring an additional 709,590 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

