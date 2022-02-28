California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Receives $57.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSE CRC traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. 886,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,275. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. California Resources has a 52-week low of $21.79 and a 52-week high of $47.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.08.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.27%.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 3,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $130,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $447,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock valued at $30,905,875.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at $14,955,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in California Resources during the third quarter worth $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in California Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after buying an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in California Resources by 356.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after buying an additional 370,300 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $715,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

