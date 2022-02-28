California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

CRC stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.23. The company had a trading volume of 886,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. California Resources has a 1 year low of $21.79 and a 1 year high of $47.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.92.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $3,035,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total transaction of $5,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 711,249 shares of company stock worth $30,905,875.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRC. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources during the second quarter worth $19,894,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $5,407,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $14,955,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter valued at about $36,001,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

