Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of VCYT traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.80. 906,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,027. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $64.83.
In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.63.
Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.
