Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. 323,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,115. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,218,000 after purchasing an additional 80,946 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 223.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,555 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 672.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

