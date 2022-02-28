Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of TPTX stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. 323,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,115. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $123.57. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.79.
In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several research firms have recently commented on TPTX. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.
Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.
