StockNews.com Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

