StockNews.com Downgrades Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) to Sell

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PEG. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.
NYSE PEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,555,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,277. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12 month low of $53.77 and a 12 month high of $68.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.91.
In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,719 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,939. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
