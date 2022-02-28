Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.55.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $215.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,204. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

