Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also commented on ACGL. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,070,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,596. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $35.09 and a 1 year high of $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.02.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 36,363,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,388,374,000 after purchasing an additional 699,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,384,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,298 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $478,775,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,151,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,000,144 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,607,000 after purchasing an additional 118,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

