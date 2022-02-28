StockNews.com Upgrades TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) to “Strong-Buy”

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on TimkenSteel from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

NYSE:TMST traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. 1,310,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 800,151. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.69. TimkenSteel has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a market capitalization of $833.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.99.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $338.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that TimkenSteel will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,782,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,526,000 after purchasing an additional 535,880 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 694,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,386 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in TimkenSteel by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,208,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

