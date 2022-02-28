Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) to Buy

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FNF. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of FNF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,410,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,236. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $35.72 and a 1-year high of $56.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.43. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.53. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.33, for a total transaction of $58,096.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,700 shares of company stock worth $5,923,318. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

