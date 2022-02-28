EvenCoin (EVN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $139,191.00

EvenCoin (CURRENCY:EVN) traded up 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. EvenCoin has a total market capitalization of $40,930.02 and approximately $139,191.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, EvenCoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EvenCoin

EvenCoin (CRYPTO:EVN) is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . EvenCoin’s official website is www.evencoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

EvenCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

