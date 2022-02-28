Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.80 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of WBT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,193,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,850. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.63. Welbilt has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $25.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Welbilt by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,883,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 469,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 347,260 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.29.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

