PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.63. The stock had a trading volume of 235,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,868. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.42. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $34.83 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,916. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

