V.F. (NYSE:VFC) & Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN) Financial Contrast

Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) and V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Cenntro Electric Group alerts:

42.4% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of V.F. shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.9% of Cenntro Electric Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of V.F. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cenntro Electric Group and V.F., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenntro Electric Group 0 0 0 0 N/A V.F. 2 10 12 0 2.42

V.F. has a consensus price target of $78.63, suggesting a potential upside of 35.52%. Given V.F.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe V.F. is more favorable than Cenntro Electric Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and V.F.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenntro Electric Group $52.49 million 1.66 -$44.82 million N/A N/A V.F. $9.24 billion 2.44 $407.87 million $3.55 16.34

V.F. has higher revenue and earnings than Cenntro Electric Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cenntro Electric Group and V.F.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenntro Electric Group N/A N/A N/A V.F. 12.03% 34.69% 8.61%

Volatility & Risk

Cenntro Electric Group has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, V.F. has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

V.F. beats Cenntro Electric Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cenntro Electric Group Ltd. is an EV technology company that designs and manufactures electric light and medium duty commercial vehicles. The company’s ECVs are designed to serve a variety of corporate and governmental organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery and other commercial applications. Its business model allows the firm to design, manufacture, assemble, homologate and sell ECVs to third parties for distribution and service to end-users and also distribute manufactured vehicle kits, which are then assembled, homologated, sold and serviced by third parties in their respective markets. The firm operates through the following brands: Cenntro, Metro, Neibor, Logistar, and Terramak. The company was founded on May 11, 2017 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

V.F. Company Profile (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories. The Active segment is a group of activity-based lifestyle brands, which offers active apparel, footwear and accessories. The Work segment consists of work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear and occupational apparel sold through direct-to-consumer, wholesale and business-to-business channels. The firm’s brands include The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Icebreaker,Dickies, Napapijri, Supreme, and Kipling. The company was founded by John Barbey in October 1899 and headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Electric Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro Electric Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.