Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Custom Truck One Source reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Custom Truck One Source will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.86). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Custom Truck One Source.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Custom Truck One Source stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.86. The company had a trading volume of 702,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Custom Truck One Source has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.23.

In other news, EVP Thomas R. Rich bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Carlsen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $190,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

