StockNews.com Lowers Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) to Hold

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

VNDA stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.36. 815,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,944. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.28. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $632.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,158,000 after purchasing an additional 123,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,236,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,688 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,260,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,467,000 after acquiring an additional 131,385 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,033,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,909,000 after buying an additional 103,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

