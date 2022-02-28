StockNews.com Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RRR. Bank of America lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Macquarie downgraded Red Rock Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.28. 588,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,251. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Red Rock Resorts has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 2.47.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.13. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 52.92% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $422.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the third quarter worth $56,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the third quarter worth $117,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts (Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.