Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Lawson Products stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,747. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lawson Products by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 16,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lawson Products by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

