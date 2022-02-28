Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on LAWS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Lawson Products stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,747. Lawson Products has a twelve month low of $42.13 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.91 million, a PE ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.41.
About Lawson Products (Get Rating)
Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
