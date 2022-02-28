Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Franchise Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Franchise Group stock traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.15. 506,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,211. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.29 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,239,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after buying an additional 22,428 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $53,289,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,212,000 after purchasing an additional 207,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 684,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.