Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 791,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

