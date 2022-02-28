Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Earnings Results

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.14% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $593.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.
ACHC traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. 791,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $719,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period.
About Acadia Healthcare (Get Rating)
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
