Trex (NYSE:TREX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Trex updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE TREX traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,567,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,105. Trex has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $140.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.00. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TREX. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.58.

In other news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trex by 49.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after acquiring an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trex by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after acquiring an additional 142,149 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Trex by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 181,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth $4,059,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

