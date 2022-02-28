Analysts Expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $125.34 Million

Equities analysts expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) to report $125.34 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $124.89 million and the highest is $125.70 million. LivePerson reported sales of $107.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $553.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $550.10 million to $556.24 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.89 million, with estimates ranging from $705.70 million to $760.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivePerson.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2,107.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1,089.6% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 325.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 499,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,826,000 after acquiring an additional 381,700 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after acquiring an additional 236,325 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after acquiring an additional 185,835 shares during the period.

Shares of LPSN traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, reaching $20.28. 4,148,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,113. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.53.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

