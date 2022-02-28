AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.
AAON traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $58.56. 186,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. AAON has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.65.
In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock worth $771,364. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.
AAON Company Profile (Get Rating)
AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AAON (AAON)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.