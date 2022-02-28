AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $136.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. AAON had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

AAON traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $58.56. 186,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.13. AAON has a 12 month low of $55.15 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $80,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rony D. Gadiwalla sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total value of $156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,687 shares of company stock worth $771,364. 21.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 408,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,472,000 after buying an additional 314,531 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AAON by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 276,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after buying an additional 14,329 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AAON by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 40,764 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on AAON from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

