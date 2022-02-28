Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.35-$4.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $930-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $924.62 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.350-$4.600 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

HLIO traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $78.41. 204,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,227. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.14 and a 12 month high of $114.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.04.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 238.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after buying an additional 50,994 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,417,000 after buying an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after buying an additional 15,139 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 11,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.