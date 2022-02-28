$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

WRE traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $23.36. The company had a trading volume of 709,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,338. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 166.86 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 485.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

