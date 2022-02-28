HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.02-1.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. HP also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.180-$4.380 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet raised HP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.31.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $34.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,115,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,493,374. HP has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. HP’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,889,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,837,329 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $219,892,000 after buying an additional 283,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 222,585 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after buying an additional 62,561 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 95,499 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 94,322 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 60,848 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 15,678 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

