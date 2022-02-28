10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Receives $140.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.80.

TXG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

TXG traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $81.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,177. The stock has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $66.58 and a 1 year high of $208.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $140.21.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 99.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total value of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 202,531 shares of company stock worth $27,442,338. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter worth $65,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

