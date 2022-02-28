Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY) Receives GBX 4,041.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,041.20 ($54.22).

BWY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 3,600 ($48.30) to GBX 3,660 ($49.11) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,160 ($55.82) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,230 ($56.76) price objective on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bellway from GBX 4,360 ($58.50) to GBX 4,380 ($58.77) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Bellway stock traded up GBX 87 ($1.17) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,884 ($38.70). 431,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,630. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,025.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,206.28. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 2,706 ($36.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,756 ($50.40). The firm has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

