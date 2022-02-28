Raymond J. Pittman Acquires 20,000 Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CEO Raymond J. Pittman bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $132,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ MTTR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,628,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,210,151. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. Matterport Inc has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $37.60.
Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter valued at $66,185,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $861,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $419,000. 33.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.
