Standard Protocol Trading 47.8% Higher This Week (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 47.8% higher against the US dollar. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000695 BTC on major exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $4.03 million and $661,654.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00043423 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.11 or 0.06756938 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,119.55 or 0.99981174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00049859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

