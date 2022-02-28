Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabaletta Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.
Cabaletta Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cabaletta Bio (CABA)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.