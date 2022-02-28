Sentinel (DVPN) Trading Up 7.4% This Week

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0067 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market cap of $47.16 million and $1.67 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,855,667,145 coins and its circulating supply is 7,035,739,861 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DVPNUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.