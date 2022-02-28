Brokerages Set Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) PT at $5.26

Chorus Aviation Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHRRF. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chorus Aviation from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

OTCMKTS:CHRRF traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.41. 7,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,851. Chorus Aviation has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.02.

Chorus Aviation, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of aviation services. It operates through the Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes contract flying operations; aircraft leasing under the capacity purchase agreement; and maintenance, repair, overhaul, part sales, and technical services.

