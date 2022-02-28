Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Announce $5.58 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $5.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.49 and the highest is $7.02. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55,700%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $15.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

EGLE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE traded down $3.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.73. 553,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,282. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.34. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $58.14. The firm has a market cap of $716.65 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 649,923 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,755,000 after purchasing an additional 65,584 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 226.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 343.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 422,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 326,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,243 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 63,870 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

