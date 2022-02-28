Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share.

RIDE stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.57. 30,104,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,413,146. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. The company has a market cap of $494.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.44. Lordstown Motors has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $21.92.

In related news, VP Chuan D. Vo purchased 1,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 113.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 262,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

RIDE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty raised Lordstown Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lordstown Motors from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

