$4.80 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.20 million and the lowest is $4.40 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $14.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $14.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.25 million, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $35.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,499. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.66. Clarus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $31.24.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

