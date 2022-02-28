Brokerages Anticipate KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $845.52 Million

Analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) to report $845.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $870.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $806.49 million. KKR & Co. Inc. posted sales of $493.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.75 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow KKR & Co. Inc..

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.12. 3,487,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,695,428. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 7.91%.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

