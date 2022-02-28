Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be bought for $96.35 or 0.00222720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $64.60 million and approximately $20.05 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000439 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 687,030 coins and its circulating supply is 670,445 coins. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

