$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Feb 28th, 2022

Analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 billion and the lowest is $1.47 billion. KB Home posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $8.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KBH shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

KBH traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.61. 1,496,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,443,551. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57. KB Home has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $52.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after buying an additional 1,334,668 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 195.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,484 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in KB Home by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after purchasing an additional 572,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KB Home by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,003,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,875,000 after purchasing an additional 533,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in KB Home by 254.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,328,000 after purchasing an additional 393,836 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

