Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) SVP Catherine T. Doherty Sells 2,750 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.55. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.60 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DGX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,303,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,200,000 after acquiring an additional 117,952 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% in the third quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics (Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

