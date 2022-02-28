APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Director Purchases $1,316,800.00 in Stock

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, with a total value of $1,316,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.63. The company had a trading volume of 12,931,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,915,563. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 4.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Europe raised their target price on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 13.9% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in APA by 6.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 11.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 259.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,046,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,415,000 after purchasing an additional 755,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 15.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 201,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

