Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-1.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83-1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion.Ameresco also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$1.950 EPS.
Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $5.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.25. 693,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,983. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. Ameresco has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
AMRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Ameresco from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.64.
Ameresco Company Profile
Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.
